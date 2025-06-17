Osage Beach Seeking to Expand Tourism with Year-Round Sports Attractions

The City of Osage Beach is putting out the call for a feasibility study to determine what genres of sports would fit into the city’s mission of drawing year-round attractions for visitors and residents alike.

Specifically, according to the request for proposals, the city is seeking a strategic solution to prioritize community needs, market demand and long-term sustainability over short-lived trends or niche activities.

Qualified consultants and firms are being asked to submit proposals to conduct the feasibility study with those proposals physically due in to city hall by 11:00 on the morning of July 11th.

More information about what’s needed in the request for proposals can be found on the city’s website.