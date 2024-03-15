Major Education Package Passes MO Senate This Week

A major education package seeking to create and modify provisions relating to elementary and secondary education in Missouri moves forward.

Senate Bill 727 would create and modify provisions relating to elementary and secondary education.

After it was set aside on Monday evening, Sen. Andrew Koenig of Manchester brought his proposal back to the floor on Tuesday afternoon…

“4-day school week, teacher pay…we have some language added related to the foundation formula….making some of it part of enrollment, rather than daily average attendance.”

The changes made to Senate Bill 727 represent a compromise on several key education elements for Missouri senators.

Senator Lauren Arthur of Kansas City says there are several additions to the new version of the bill…

“I think there have been some real efforts made towards increasing some resources to our public schools.”

Tuesday evening, Senate Bill 727 was given first-round Missouri Senate approval.

Another “yes” vote would send this legislation to the Missouri House of Representatives for similar consideration.

The Senate Bill was read for a third time and passed on Thursday.