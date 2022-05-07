News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Community Events Entertainment Featured Stories Local News

Major League Fishing Tourney Champion Announced

ByReporter John Rogger

May 6, 2022 , , , ,

It’s a big win for Alabama native Jesse Wiggins, taking home a cool $100,000 in the Major League Fishing Bass Boat Technologies Stage Four at the Lake of the Ozarks.
Wiggins spent the weekend targeting boat docks with a homemade shaky-head rig, taking home the win in the Group A qualifying round and taking home the championship win Thursday.
Wiggins tells KRMS News the Lake made him feel like he was back at home at his favorite fishing spot, Lewis Smith Lake, which has a real “hometown feel” to is.
In all Wiggins captured 11 bass Thursday, weighing a total of 27 pounds 11 ounces.
The rest of the top 5 include Dean Rojas, Wesley Strader, Stephen Browning and Jacob Wheeler.

Jeremey Lawyer of Missouri finished in 10th place.2022 Fishing Tourney Results PR

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Business Local News State News

Missouri State Highway Patrol to Host Another Accelerated Class

May 6, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News

ATV Crash Results in Two Injuries

May 6, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Featured Stories Health Local News

Lake Blood Supplies at Critical Low

May 6, 2022 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Business Local News State News

Missouri State Highway Patrol to Host Another Accelerated Class

May 6, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News

ATV Crash Results in Two Injuries

May 6, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Featured Stories Health Local News

Lake Blood Supplies at Critical Low

May 6, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News

Camden County Receives Excellent Credit Rating

May 6, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com