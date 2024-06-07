Man Arrested In Lebanon Now Faces Numerous Robbery Charges

A report of an armed robbery during the early-morning hours on Thursday in Lebanon comes to an end with a 32-year-old facing several charges including a class-A felony for armed robbery.

Police Chief Jerry Harrison says officers responded to the 300-block of Frank Street and determined that one person was robbed at gunpoint and two others subsequently threatened by the suspect who was taken into custody about ten minutes later.

Courthouse records identify the suspect as Storm Hardesty who’s formally charged with felonies for robbery, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon-exhibiting.

Hardesty is being held without bond in the Laclede County Jail.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.