Fire Destroys Sunrise Beach Area House

A Sunrise Beach area house is a total loss after being destroyed by fire.

Fire Chief Joe Laplant tells KRMS News the call to 39 Marschke Drive was received shortly after 7:30 Thursday night and, upon arrival, the 5,000 square foot residence was well involved.

Water was shuttled into the scene and it took about two hours to bring the blaze under control with personnel from the Gravois and Mid-County districts providing mutual aid.

Fortunately, the two occupants were safe and there were no injuries reported. A cause of the blaze was not immediately released.