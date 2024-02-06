Man Facing Felony Charges In BWI Boating Accident Enters Not Guilty Plea

A Huntington Beach, California, man facing several felony counts in connection to a boating accident at the Lake of the Ozarks has been bound over to the circuit court and a jury trial has been set for later this year.

Adam Ramirez is formally charged in an amended complaint with felony boating while intoxicated, five felony counts of BWI involving serious physical injury and one count of BWI causing physical injury.

It’s alleged that Ramirez was operating the boat shortly before midnight on July 22, 2023, when the boat ran aground at the 1.3-mile mark of the Osage arm before hitting a house and overturning with eight people tossed off the boat.

Ramirez entered a not guilty plea and formally waived his arraignment on the circuit level.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for May 22nd with a five-day jury trial set to begin on August 16th.