Camden County Fugitive Facing Extradition To Arkansas Despite Crimes In The Lake Area

A former longtime Camden County fugitive who appeared on the “most wanted” list now faces extradition back to Carroll County, Arkansas, for failure to appear in court.

The probable cause statement filed in Camden County alleges that 40-year-old Adam Blake Stutesman has open cases in the City of Berryville, Arkansas, for alleged second-degree battery, non-financial identity theft, failure to appear and public intoxication.

Stutesman, who recently posted bond on a felony DWI charge, now also faces a fugitive from out of state warrant in Camden County in connection to the charges in Arkansas.

Stutesman was being held without bond in the Camden County Jail pending his arraignment on Thursday.