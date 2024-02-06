Osage Beach Municipal Ballots Set For April 2nd Election

The Osage Beach General Municipal Election is set for April 2nd with no competition being waged for any of the positions appearing on the ballot.

Incumbent Mayor Michael Harmison, incumbent aldermen Kevin Rucker in Ward-1, Phyllis Marose in Ward-2 and Collector Brad Smith are all unopposed.

Celeste Barela, running for the Ward-3 spot, also has no opposition.

Residents will, however, decide on two ballot issues in Osage Beach…

Proposition-A calling for the appointment of a collector and Proposition-U calling for a use tax to be implemented.

