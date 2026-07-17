Man’s Best Friend Saves Homeowner, Five Other Pets Die, from House Fire in Stover

Two structures are destroyed in a Friday morning fire in the 31000 block of Broken Circle Road in Stover.

Gravois Fire Chief Dustin Hancock says personnel responded to the report of a structure fire and upon arrival discovered that the fire had spread from an occupied mobile home to a nearby residence under construction with both fully engulfed at that time.

The homeowner escaped safely by pushing out a window air-conditioning unit and climbing through after being awakened by his dog.

Water had to be shuttled in for the fire with personnel from the Gravois, Versailles Rural and Stover Rural fire districts also responding along with the Mid-MO Ambulance District, Co-Mo Electric and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

There were no injuries to the homeowner or firefighters but, unfortunately, one cat, three kittens and a small dog were killed in the fire.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.