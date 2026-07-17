Three Firefighters Trapped After Ceiling Collapse in Barnett House Fire

Three firefighters escape uninjured after temporarily being trapped when a ceiling collapsed during an early Friday morning house fire in Barnett.

Personnel from the Moreau, Rural Versailles and Rocky Mount fire districts as well as the Eldon Fire Department responded to what was first reported as a possible medical call in the 300 block of Willow Lane and, upon arrival, found a house fire instead.

As the incident progressed into the early stages of overhaul, personnel assigned to interior operations entered the structure where a portion of the ceiling collapsed trapping three firefighters and resulting in a “Mayday” call.

One was able to self-extricate while the other two were rescued within a short time. All three, who were wearing full gear, were evaluated at the scene with no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire was undetermined and the investigation continues. The house, however, was reported to have been vacant with no utilities in service at the property.