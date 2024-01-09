fbpx

Tue. Jan 9th, 2024

 

Mary Coleman Announces Run For Luetkemeyer’s Seat

Monday, January 8th, 2024

Republican Mary Elizabeth Coleman, of Arnold…which is just south of St. Louis in Jefferson County… is announcing her candidacy for the vacant seat left open after Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer retires in December.

Her campaign platform will focus on stronger border and immigration control, working to reduce inflation for Missouri families and to protect women’s sports.

The statewide primary election is set for Tuesday, August 6th, with the general election set for Tuesday, November 5th.

Reporter Mike Anthony