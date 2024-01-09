Amtrak Cancels Routes Affected By Winter Storm Including Missouri River Runner

Those with plans to hop aboard Amtrak for travel between St. Louis and Kansas City are being derailed and will have to find an alternate way to get where they area going, at least, until Wednesday.

Amtrak has cancelled several Midwest routes in advance of the expected winter weather.

Among the routes canceled is the Missouri River Runner between St. Louis and KC. Service between St. Louis and Chicago, however, is not expected to be affected.

More information about the cancelled routes can be found on Amtrak.com or you can call 800-USA-RAIL.

Change and cancellations fees are being waived.