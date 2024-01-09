Warsaw Woman Facing Numerous Charges Related To Outstanding Warrants

A Warsaw woman wanted on several outstanding warrants now faces more pending charges after being arrested Sunday night by the highway patrol.

The patrol report indicates that 25-year-old Kara Crow was wanted on a felony probation and parole warrant, a felony warrant out of Ray County and misdemeanor warrants out of Ray County, Richmond and Excelsior Springs.

Crow now also faces two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor for possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was being held without bond in the Clay County Jail.