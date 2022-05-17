The Mid-County Fire District dive team, recently, hit the long road to help out with clean-up efforts in the Kentucky Lake-Tennessee River, area. The area was hit hard in December by a tornado that ripped through Tennessee, Kentucky and Indiana. Chief Scott Frandsen says the Living Lands and Waters dive team has been working since the tornado to remove over one-million pounds of debris from the surface water and shorelines. Some of that debris included boats, walkways, docks and household stuff. The assistance, this past Friday, from the Mid-County District focused on the bottom of Cambridge Shores Bay on Kentucky Lake…considered the final step to ensure that the waterway was safe again for boating traffic.

