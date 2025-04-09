Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group Releases Quarterly Seizure Report

The Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group (LANEG) has released its drug seizure and enforcement statistics for the first quarter of 2025.

Sergeant Bradley Germann, from the highway patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control, says that 3,327 grams of meth, 69 grams of fentanyl, 81 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and 11 illegally possessed firearms were seized during the first quarter.

LANEG also reports that 17 search warrants were executed along with 9 consent searches which resulted in 38 arrests for drug-related offenses. LANEG also arrested 10 people for being felons in possession of firearms, 5 arrests for endangering the welfare of a child and 4 other arrests on outstanding warrants.

Sergeant German also encourages the public with any information about illegal drug activity to contact local law enforcement.