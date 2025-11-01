MDC Requests Input On Changes To Spring Turkey Hunting

The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking Missouri turkey hunters and others for feedback on a potential regulation change to nonresident spring turkey hunting.

The proposed regulation change would reduce the nonresident bag limit from two bearded birds to a single bearded bird in the spring. Nonresident landowners, however, would maintain a two bearded bird limit provided only one be harvested during the first seven days of the season.

Past public comments and other feedback on the topic have indicated that many turkey hunters prefer an uncrowded place to hunt especially in light of nonresident participation in the spring turkey season increasing in recent years.

More information on the issue and a section to submit comments can be found on the conservation department’s website.