Governor Kehoe Makes Six Additional Appointments For The Week

Six more appointments to various boards and commissions have been announced by Governor Mike Kehoe’s Office.

They include:

–Jami Adams, of Springfield, to the Child Abuse and Neglect Review Board;

–Dr. Dawn Heizman, of Kansas City, to the Missouri Board of Registration for the Healing Arts;

–Dr. Rolfe McCoy, of Chillicothe, to the Missouri Dental Board;

–James Morris, of Jasper, as the Jasper County Eastern District Commissioner;

–Jason Pounds, of Houston, to the Holocaust Education and Awareness Commission;

–and Reuben Shelton, of Chesterfield, to the Harris-Stowe State University Board of Regents.

Jami Adams, of Springfield, was appointed to the Child Abuse and Neglect Review Board.

Ms. Adams is a former school counseling professional with extensive experience in student advocacy and child development. She currently works as a manager at Evolution Fitness in Ozark and previously worked for Monett Public Schools. She was also the director of school counseling for the Greenfield School District. Adams earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration and her Master of Science in School Counseling from Evangel University in Springfield.

Dr. Dawn Heizman, of Kansas City, was appointed to the Missouri Board of Registration for the Healing Arts.

Dr. Heizman is a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist and department chair at NKC Health. She is a member of several organizations and committees, including NKC Health’s Executive OB Simulation and Advanced Practice Professional committees, and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. Heizman attended a six-year program at the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine, where she earned dual bachelor’s and medical degrees.

Dr. Rolfe McCoy, of Chillicothe, was appointed to the Missouri Dental Board.

Dr. McCoy is a partner and dentist at McCoy Samples Mattingly Dental Clinic. In addition to his practice, he serves as the chairman and a trainer of the Missouri Dental Association’s Expanded Function Dental Assistant program and teaches for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) Office of Dental Health pilot program in long-term care facilities. He is an active member of his community, serving on the Chillicothe Arts Council, the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce, the Chillicothe Board of Public Works, and is a member of the Chillicothe Rotary Club. McCoy earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology and his Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from Washington University in St. Louis.

James Morris, of Jasper, was appointed as the Jasper County Easter District Commissioner.

Mr. Morris is the bookkeeper for Jim Morris Roofing and Remodeling and the owner of Light of Faith Resources. He previously worked as an independent contractor for Classical Conversations – Joplin South. In addition to his professional career, he currently serves on the Jasper County Republican Central Committee, volunteers as an athletic director and coach for Carthage Area Christian Athletes, and leads a youth group at Prairie Flower Bible Church. Morris earned his diploma in crisis response from the International ALERT Academy.

Jason Pounds, of Houston, was appointed to the Holocaust Education and Awareness Commission.

Mr. Pounds is an english teacher for the Houston R-1 School District and has taught subjects including American history, American government, World War II, the Holocaust, early American history, and modern American history. He holds a social science career teaching certificate and an English 9-12 career teaching certificate. Pounds earned his bachelor’s degree in history from Columbia College, a master’s degree in history from the University of Nebraska-Kearney, and a master’s degree in holocaust and genocide studies from Gratz College in Pennsylvania.

Reuben Shelton, of Chesterfield, was appointed to the Harris-Stowe State University Board of Regents.

Mr. Shelton served as the lead litigation counsel for the Monsanto Company before his retirement in 2016. He previously served as special chief counsel for the Missouri Attorney General’s Office. He is an active member of the United Way of Greater St. Louis and previously served as a member of the Children’s Hospital Development Board, the Lincoln University Board of Curators, and president of the Missouri Bar Association. Shelton holds a Master of Business Administration from Washington University and received his Juris Doctor from St. Louis University School of Law.