MDC to Close Tuscumbia Access

COLUMBIA, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will close Tuscumbia Access beginning on Sunday, Sept. 20, for riverbank stabilization repairs. The access is expected to remain closed through the middle portion of October while construction is ongoing. This work will remediate damage to the riverbank caused by erosion.

Tuscumbia Access offers a boat ramp with access to the Osage River. During the construction efforts this fall, MDC encourages the public to access the Osage River from Kings Bluff Access or Bagnell Dam Access. Learn more about Kings Bluff Access at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oxx and Bagnell Dam Access at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oxY.