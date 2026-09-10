Another Reported Scam Involving Camden County Sheriff’s Office

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is letting citizens know that calls being received identifying the caller as “Detective Weaver” is one of the latest scams being reported.

While there actually is a Detective Weaver, the sheriff’s office assures you that he is not trying to collect money, arrest someone or other reasons.

Colonel Scott Hines says, if you receive one of the calls, to ask some common sense questions and to act accordingly which, in most cases, involves just hanging up and going on with your day.