MDC To Host Hunter Education Classes In Eldon This Season

With the fall hunting seasons rapidly approaching, and especially the firearms seasons, the Missouri Department of Conservation has announced a series of hunter education skill sessions which will include one stop in the lake area.

The Eldon Department of Public Safety building will play host to one of the sessions on Wednesday, September 25th, from 6:00-10:00-PM.

The sessions are required for any hunter born on or after January 1, 1967, who is age 16 or older. Those participating in the skills sessions also need to complete the knowledge portion of the certification process beforehand.

Other skills sessions are taking place in Fulton, Martinsburg, Marshall and Jefferson City.

COLUMBIA, MO. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reminds hunters to complete their hunter education certification before this year’s deer hunting season. Hunter education is required for any hunter born on or after Jan. 1, 1967, who is age 16 or older. MDC staff around central Missouri are hosting several hunter education skills sessions as fall approaches.

Prior to attending a hunter education skills session, participants will need to have completed the knowledge portion of the certification process. To do so, youth participants ages 11-15 can either complete the online version for a fee at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4eX or participants of any age can fill out the student manual chapter review questions. Those who choose to fill out the student manual chapter review questions will need to bring the booklet to the event for the instructor to review at no cost. These student manuals can be found on MDC’s website at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCt or at any MDC office. Hunter education skills session classes are as follows:

Sept. 12 from 5:00-9:00 p.m. at Legends Rec Plex in Fulton. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Ef. Questions about this event can be sent to ethan.regan@mdc.mo.gov. Legends Rec Plex is located at 808 State Street in Fulton.

Sept. 19 from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. at Runge Conservation Nature Center in Jefferson City. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Eg. Questions about this event can be sent to austin.lambert@mdc.mo.gov. Runge Conservation Nature Center is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City.

Sept. 25 from 6:00 – 10:00 p.m. at the Eldon Department of Public Safety. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4EQ. Questions about this event can be sent to Eric Swainston at (573) 280-7892. The Eldon Department of Public Safety is located at 111 South Oak in Eldon.

Sept. 28 from 9 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus in Martinsburg. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4EB. Questions about this event can be sent to ethan.regan@mdc.mo.gov. The Knights of Columbus are located at 203 West Jefferson Street in Martinsburg.

Oct. 5 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Runge Conservation Nature Center in Jefferson City. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Es. Questions about this event can be sent to kevin.lohraff@mdc.mo.gov. Runge Conservation Nature Center is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City.

Oct. 19 from 8 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Dysart Memorial Shooting Complex in Marshall. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4En. Questions about this event can be sent to chase.wright@mdc.mo.gov. The Dysart Memorial Shooting Complex is located at 24025 North Saline 65 Highway in Marshall.

Oct. 24 from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. at Runge Conservation Nature Center in Jefferson City. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4E7. Questions about this event can be sent to sarah.easton@mdc.mo.gov. Runge Conservation Nature Center is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City.

Nov. 14 from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. at Runge Conservation Nature Center in Jefferson City. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4EX. Questions about this event can be sent to becky.matney@mdc.mo.gov. Runge Conservation Nature Center is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City.

Learn more about hunter education at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCt.