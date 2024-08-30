Sweet Corn Festival Happening This Saturday In The LOTO

It’s a big weekend coming up with the Annual Sweet Corn Festival on the menu in Rocky Mount.

Fire Chief Kevin Hurtibise says it’s the 14th annual and to come hungry, ready to have some fun and maybe start your Christmas shopping if you haven’t already.

“We’ll have pulled pork, hamburgers, hot dogs, spiral potatoes, fresh roasted corn. You can buy fresh corn by the dozen, half dozen or five dozen. We’ve got games for the kids. We’ve got vendor booths.”

Other offerings will include a cake walk, pig races and the appearance of several dinosaurs.

The Sweet Corn Festival, at the intersection of W and Y highways in Rocky Mount, will run from 10-4 this Saturday.

The event goes to benefit the fire district and the local Lions Club.