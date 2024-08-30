High School Football Hits The Field Friday Night Across Missouri

The high school football season kicks off tonight.

The Camdenton Lakers are starting a new era in the CMAC Conference….they take on one of the legendary programs in the state….for the first time in the season, the Jeff City Jays in the State Capitol. You can catch all the action with pre-game coverage starting at 6PM on 93.5 ROCKS and KRMS TV 32.11

And School of the Osage, they are taking on Bolivar with pregame coverage on Classic Country 104.9 starting at 6:30pm.

Here’s a look at all the matchups around the Lake Region.

Benton:

Warsaw is taking on Lawson

Lincoln is taking on Willow Springs

Cole Camp is taking on Salisbury

Camden:

Camdenton is taking on Jeff City Jays

Laclede:

Lebanon is taking on Webb City

Miller:

School of the Osage is taking on Bolivar

Eldon is taking on Fulton

Morgan:

Versailles is taking on Knob Knoster

Pulaski:

Waynesville is taking on Carthage