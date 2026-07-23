MDC To Offer Virtual Program On Handling Black Bears In Missouri

It’s no secret that black bears have returned to the Missouri landscape including right here at Lake of the Ozarks.

But would you know how to react with a real-life encounter with one…?

That will be just one part of a virtual program being hosted by the Department of Conservation.

During the program, MDC naturalists will cover the most important information you should know about the expanding bear population across the state.

The virtual program is being offered free of charge and will run from 10:30-12-noon next Friday, the 31st.

Participants in the virtual program need to separately register in advance by going to the conservation department’s website.