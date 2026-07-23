Camdenton Repeals 2022 Ordinance That Had Once Cleared The Way For MO Lake’s Annexation

Coming on the heels earlier this month of MO Lake Development pulling its end of an agreement for property to be voluntarily annexed into Camdenton, the board of aldermen follows suit this week repealing its 2022 ordinance which had cleared the way for the annexation.

MO Lake pulled the voluntary annexation off the table due, at least in part, to believing that the city did not have the capacity to serve water and sewer to Phase-1 of the development.

Since the original annexation for the property near Walmart was proposed, more details were unveiled including a data center being part of the overall project which drew widespread objections in the city and Camden County.

Three separate ordinances dealing with the annexation were repealed not only to terminate the city entering into the agreement but also to restore the city’s prior corporate boundaries and rezoning the property from being approved as a planned unit development district back to its previous A-one general agricultural district.

The actions only deal with the specific property and not any other property or developments on the part of MO Lake within the city.