Meta Woman Facing Child Sex Crime Charges In Maries County

A 58-year-old woman from Meta faces felony charges for knowing about, and allowing, a 15-year-old victim to be sexually abused.

The probable cause statement filed in Maries County alleges that Brenda Bax was aware of two incidents during which two unidentified men had sexual intercourse with the victim.

Bax is charged with one count of using a child in a sexual performance and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child involving sexual conduct. Bond was set at $100,000.

Bax has been arraigned on the charges and will be in court on November 5th.