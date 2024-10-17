Osage Beach BOA Meeting Thursday Looks At Over 4.3 Million For Lee C Fine Airport Work

By the time the Osage Beach Board of Aldermen meeting comes to an end later tonight. roughly up to another five-and-a-half-million dollars could be approved to go towards various expenditures.

Accounting for the large majority of that figure is an amount not to exceed a little under $4,330,000 for runway rehabilitation work and another possible $777,000 for the lighting project, both, at Lee C. Fine Airport.

The board is also expected to consider an ordinance amending the 2024 budget by adding job titles and pay level adjustments within the employee pay plan and break off into an executive session to talk about legal actions.

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen meeting, in city hall today, begins at 5:30.