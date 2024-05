For those who are interested in watching a meteor shower, this weekend could be your chance.

That’s according to CBS News Space Consultant Bill Harwood who says no special equipment will be needed to catch the show.

“This shower is best seen from the Southern Hemisphere, but viewers up late this weekend could get quite a show….assuming clear dark skies.”

Here in the lake area, weather may present a challenge with showers and thunderstorms in the forecast all weekend.