Supplies On The Way For National Police Week Thanks To Lake Area Efforts

A joint effort by several at the lake means a semi-trailer full of supplies is off to Washington D.C. for the 2024 National Police Week activities.

Deputies and detectives from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, officers from the Osage Beach Police department and representatives from the law enforcement program at Camdenton High School and the Lake Career and Technical Center all converged on the national headquarters of Concerns of Police Survivors, or COPS, in Camdenton to load up the truck.

Also being given credit is Frisard’s Trucking Company for providing the big rig and a driver.

National Police Week begins May 7th with the “Blue Mass” and will run through the 18th.