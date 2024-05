A Versailles man is among two people injured late Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 50 at Missouri-58 in Johnson County.

The highway patrol says it happened when 70-year-old Marilyn Warren, of Holden, failed to yield to the vehicle driven by 64-year-old Steven Myers, of Versailles.

Myers suffered minor injuries but refused treatment at the scene.

Warren suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Both were wearing seat belts at the time.