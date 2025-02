The Miller County Commission has released its expected agenda for a couple meetings which are scheduled for next week.

The first meeting, on Wednesday, will be with a representative from A-T-and-T to talk about what’s being called “exorbitant rate increases.” That meeting will start at 9-AM.

The second meeting, next Friday the 21st, will be for a review of the White Oak mockup for the Grand Auglaize Bridge. That discussion is set to begin at 10:30-AM.