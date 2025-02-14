Camden County Makes Update Approvals For Hazard Mitigation Plan

An update to the Camden County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan is signed off by the county commission.

The aim of the plan is to reduce long-term risks to people and property from different identified hazards and allows for eligibility under the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Hazard Mitigation Assistance Grant Programs.

Approving and signing the update, however, did not come without any reservations expressed last week during the commission meeting.

Approval of the update, which had been due later this year, was unanimous.