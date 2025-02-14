Chiefs Get Info On 2025 Opponents As Kelce Decides His Fate

Well, yes, the Super Bowl just concluded this past Sunday night, but it’s never too early to start looking at NFL 2025.

And for the Kansas City Chiefs, they know who their opponents will be in both the NFC and the AFC, who their home and road opponents will be.

Now, the actual schedule won’t come out for a couple more months, but the home opponents, the Broncos, Texans, Raiders, Colts, Chargers, Ravens, Washington Commanders, Detroit Lions and yes, the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead for a Super Bowl rematch.

The road opponents of course, all of their rivals in the AFC West, plus the Cowboys, Giants, Titans, Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills.

As far as what’s next for tight end Travis Kelce? Well, the athletic reports the Chiefs have given Kelce a one month deadline to decide on retirement, something he addressed on this week’s new Heights podcast.

“I know everybody wants to know whether or not I’m playing next year. Right now I’m just kicking everything down the road” says Kelce, “I’m not making any crazy decisions, but right now the The biggest thing is just being there for my teammates and being there for my coaches. Understanding, you know, that there’s a lot that goes into this thing.”

The deadline date around March 14th is when the new league year begins and the free agency signing period opens.

March 15th is reportedly the date Kelce is due a $12.5 million roster bonus.