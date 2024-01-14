fbpx

Sun. Jan 14th, 2024

 

Miller Commission To Meet On Wastewater Facility & Elevators

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Local Meetings Politics Sunday, January 14th, 2024

Another step will be taken next week in the repairing or replacing of the failing wastewater treatment facility currently servicing the Miller County Courthouse.

The county commission, on Friday the 19th, will be opening proposals which have been submitted for the project. That part of the meeting, in Tuscumbia, will begin at 10:00.

The commission, on Wednesday of next week…the 17th…will also get together with a representative from T-K Elevator to take a look at offers to perform monthly servicing on the elevators within the courthouse.

That meeting will begin at 8:30.

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Local Meetings Politics Sunday, January 14th, 2024

Reporter Mike Anthony