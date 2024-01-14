Man Injured From 2 Vehicle Crash In Morgan County

One person is injured in a two-vehicle accident around 4:00 Friday afternoon at the intersection of Mt. Zion and Prairie Valley roads in Morgan County.

The highway patrol says it happened at the uncontrolled four-way intersection when the pickup truck driven by 64-year-old Lewis Hoover, of Latham, struck the side of the car driven by 34-year-old Matthew Wedge, of Stover.

Wedge was wearing a seat belt and suffered moderate injuries. He was taken to Lake Regional Hospital.

Hoover was not wearing a seat belt and he was uninjured.