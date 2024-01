A short agenda appears to be ahead later today for the Miller County Health Center Board of Trustees meeting.

In addition to the usual reports, the board will hear from representatives of the Pass-N-Gas Convenience stores and consider under new business the purchase of a vehicle.

There’s also a possible closed session with no indication of the topic at hand on the agenda.

The Miller County Health Center Board of Trustees meeting, tonight in Tuscumbia, begins at 6:30.