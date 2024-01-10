Gravel Roads & Those That Don’t Get Treatment Are Often The Deciding Factor On School Cancellations

Darned if they do and darned if they don’t…a predicament lake area school districts often face when trying to decide whether classes will be held in cases of inclement weather.

“Ultimately, you know, we do the best we can. And of course, our student safety is the most important. Even our staff, we’ve got to think of them to our cafeteria staff, bus drivers that come in early. So there’s so much more than just consuming our time with the students. We look at the big picture.”

Camdenton R3 Transportation Director Tony Hatfield who also tells KRMS Radio and TV, while main roads can be clear, it will be the gravel roads and roads in low lying areas that are the ultimate deciding factors between cancelling classes or going ahead with a normal school day.