Miller County Is Only Lake Area County To Submit CAFS Statewide

The State Auditor’s Office reports, in 2025, there were 237 Criminal Activity Forfeiture Seizures statewide with an estimated combined value a little over $3.4 million.

The lake area of Camden, Miller, Morgan and Benton counties accounted for just two of the 237 reported seizures…both submitted by Miller County with an estimated value of $11,711.

The seizure reports are to include dates, times, places, the property seized, estimated values, the person or persons the property was seized from, criminal charges filed and a final disposition.

St. Louis City and St. County filed the most seizures with 65 and 26 reports respectively.

There were 51 counties and jurisdictions which did not report any criminal activity forfeiture seizures during 2025.