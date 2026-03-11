Natural Cover Fire Wipes Out Nearly 470 Acres in Edwards

What was initially reported as a large natural cover fire along Indian Creek Road in Edwards comes to an end with a multi-agency response and about 467 acres that went up in flames.

The Northwest Camden County Fire District says the call was received at 1:05 Tuesday afternoon and upon arrival a fast-moving fire had already crosed over the roadway and was taking aim at a nearby residence.

Efforts focused on protecting the home and establishing lines to slow the spread of the fire which continued to jump established control lines.

Mutual aid provided by personnel from the Southwest, Deer Creek Volunteer, Mid-County, Gravois, Sunrise Beach and Lake Ozark Districts were able establish wider control lines and coordinate back burning efforts stop the advance of the fire.

No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.