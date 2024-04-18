Miller County Sheriff’s Office Working On Fundraiser Event In Eldon This May

The Miller County Sheriff’s Association is hoping that you’ll get in the Christmas spirit a little early this year…about seven months early.

Detective Randy Wheeler says the association’s main fundraiser is fun for all involved and set to happen next month at the Eldon Airpark.

“We’re at our 11th year for our “Run with the Cops not from the Cops” 5k/10k. The money we raise helps support our association and events like “Shop with a Cop” or “Christmas with a Deputy” that we do.”

Entry fee, or donation, for the 5-K is $20 while 10-K participants donate $30 to the cause.

Children under 18 need to be accompanied by an adult for the event.

More information is available on the Miller County Sheriff’s website or social media page.