Camden County Republicans To Host Training On Hand Ballot Counting In Elections

As we get closer to the August primaries and then the November General Election, at least on the national level, there’s no doubt that election integrity will be a major topic.

It will also be the main topic, according to Camden County Republican Club President Les Larson, of hand count training being presented by Linda Rantz….“I actually had talked to her on the phone for quite a long extended period…and I was a bit taken back by the information she shared, about what is and isn’t allowed here in the State of Missouri.”

Ms. Rantz is a national trainer on an initiative to return to hand counting of elections.

The training in Camden County is set for 6pm on May 6th at Tonka Hill Restaurant in Linn Creek.

The Republican club is asking for RSVP’s to be made by the end of May 1st.