Millstadt Man & Passenger Injured In DWI Accident

A Millstadt, Illinois, man and his passenger are both taken to the Morgan County Jail after he was seriously hurt when he was hit by his own vehicle.

The highway patrol says it happened during the early-morning hours on Friday when the truck was stopped along Everglade Road near Echo Road.

37-year-old Bryan Baker exited the vehicle and the truck began rolling forward.

Baker’s passenger, 34-year-old Ashley Baker also from Millstadt, moved from the passenger seat into the driver’s seat but could not keep the truck from hitting Mister Baker.

After Baker was reportedly treated at Lake Regional, both were taken to the Morgan County Jail and put on 12-hour holds for alleged drunk driving.