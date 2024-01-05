Minnesota Man Injured In Crash Then Arrested For DWI In Camden County

A St. Paul, Minnesota, man is injured in a one-vehicle accident late Thursday afternoon in the 32-thousand block of highway-135 in Morgan County.

The highway patrol says the the vehicle driven by 60-year-old Jeffrey Gilman ran off the left side of the road before striking a fence.

Gilman was wearing a seat belt and suffered minor injuries. He was treated at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.

Gilman was also arrested a couple hours later by the highway patrol in Camden County for alleged DWI and other driving-related offenses for not staying on the right half of the roadway and not having insurance.