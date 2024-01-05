MO General Assembly Underway With Lawmakers Jumping On Legislation

Now that the General Assembly is underway, state lawmakers are getting a jump on expected legislation which they could be considering during the session.

There’s a diverse amount of things Missouri senators want to accomplish this session.

Lawmakers may take another look at who can own land in Missouri.

Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rudd of Columbia says the Missouri Senate sent a version of language restricting foreign ownership of Missouri property to the Missouri House of Representatives last year.

“I thought the package that we sent over and that was in the House’s hands was good. I think it would have accomplished a great deal of what we wanted to accomplish.”

Just this week, the governor signed an executive order banning foreign land ownership with certain restrictions.

Education also remains a priority. In this case, the number of days schools hold classes is the issue, Senator Doug Beck of Saint Louis says he added a five day requirement to a measure that did not pass in 2023.

“I am determined to get it done next year. We have a path to go forward. It will be my number one bill that I file.”

The second regular session of the 102nd General Assembly started on Wednesday.

The first full week of session will begin on Monday.