Thu. Jul 16th, 2026

 

Minor Injured In PWC Incident Tuesday

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Thursday, July 16th, 2026

An outing on the water comes to an early end Tuesday afternoon with a trip to the emergency room for a Waynesville, Ohio, resident.

The highway patrol says it happened at the 19-mile mark of the Osage Arm in Camden County when the minor was ejected from the personal watercraft he was a passenger on and, in the process, struck his arm on the vessel suffering a minor injury.

He was taken to Lake Regional Hospital.

The operator of the PWC,, an 18-year-old also from Waynesville, Ohio, was not injured.

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Thursday, July 16th, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony