Minor Injured In PWC Incident Tuesday

An outing on the water comes to an early end Tuesday afternoon with a trip to the emergency room for a Waynesville, Ohio, resident.

The highway patrol says it happened at the 19-mile mark of the Osage Arm in Camden County when the minor was ejected from the personal watercraft he was a passenger on and, in the process, struck his arm on the vessel suffering a minor injury.

He was taken to Lake Regional Hospital.

The operator of the PWC,, an 18-year-old also from Waynesville, Ohio, was not injured.