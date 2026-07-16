Missouri Ranks 20th As “Most Financially Stressed” State In The US

If you live in Missouri and you’re feeling financially distressed, take heart, you are not alone.

That’s according to a study by the personal finance website WalletHub.com that places Missouri as the 20th most financially stressed state in the country.

Several key metrics were used in the study including people with accounts in distress, average number of accounts in distressed, changes in bankruptcy filings, and debt and loan search interest indexes.

The least financially distressed states according to WalletHub.com are Hawaii, Rhode Island and Maine while the most financially distressed are Florida, Louisiana and Kansas.

Full Report:

With 8.8 million Americans having at least one credit account that is either delinquent or in forbearance, the personal-finance company WalletHub today released its latest report on the States with the Most People in Financial Distress. The report highlights where financial hardship is most widespread across the country and provides insight into the challenges many Americans continue to face.