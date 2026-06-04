Minor Injuries, Charges Pending After Early-Morning Grounding at Lake of the Ozarks

An early-morning grounding at the 13.4 mile mark of the main channel in Camden County sends a Wildwood man to the hospital with minor injuries and a future court date.

The highway patrol says it happened around 12:15 this morning when the boat operated by 49-year-old Kevin Dooley struck an island.

The boat was totaled while Dooley was taken to Lake Regional Hospital.

Dooley was also arrested for boating while intoxicated and operating a motor boat in a careless and imprudent manner.