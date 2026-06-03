Cardinals Bounce Back With Win Against The Rangers

George Walker had been scuffling. Cardinals had been scuffling.

Both reverse that curse last night at home against Texas, 5 to 3.

Redbirds beat the Rangers and avoid a sweep at the hands of Texas.

For Walker, who had been striking out, swinging and missing a lot lately, he bounced back in a big way.

Three hits, Three runs scored in the Cardinals win in support of Andre Palante, who goes 5 and 2/3 to pick up the victory.

Also at the plate, Thomas JC A couple of hits including a triple drove in a run.

Nelson Velazquez back in the lineup had a couple of hits, a run scored and an RBI.

Cardinals are back to four games above the 500 mark.

We’re also watching for their top prospect, young Joshua Baez.

He homers again yesterday for the Redbirds and Baez, now 4th in all of the minor leagues with 17 home runs on the year.