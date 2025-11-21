Missouri Asks Federal Government For Help In Collecting Court Winnings From China

The State of Missouri is turning to the U.S. State Department to put the heat on China to pay up.

Missouri is reaching out to the federal level to formally notify China that the state will pursue assets with full or partial Chinese government ownership to satisfy a $25-billion court judgement which had alleged that personal protective equipment was hoarded by China during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ultimately collecting the judgement is uncertain because federal law generally shields foreign nations from lawsuits in U.S. courts.