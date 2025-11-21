Holiday Bed Drive For Kids Returns For 17th Year In The LOTO

A program that most don’t think about or even talk about continues at Lake of the Ozarks for at least the 17th year…it’s called Homes for the Holidays Bed Drive with kids being the main focus.

Scotty Martin, one of the organizers of the effort, says the need for a bed drive in the lake area is a harsh reality.

“The kids in the area, there’s a large portion that are either sleeping on a couch or may not have a bed of their own, or we’ve got a, we’re sharing a bed. I mean, there’s, there’s any number of things.”

Another organizer, Darreyl Cunningham, says the need for a bed drive in the lake area often gets lost in the shuffle.

“There is such a need in this lake area, people moving in, trying to find work, not having work year round and you don’t think about the necessity of a bed for a kid.”

Slumberland Furniture and Community Bed Builders of Lake of the Ozarks are driving forces behind Homes for the Holidays.

More information about program is available by calling 660-890-5330.