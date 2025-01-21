Missouri Drivers Among The Worst In The Country According To WalletHub

Drivers across Missouri are among some of the worst in the country.

That’s according to the personal finance website WalletHub.com which ranks the Show-Me State as 41st in the country and the 10th worst state in the ranking.

31 key metrics were used in the study including the cost of ownership and maintenance of vehicles, traffic and infrastructure, safety and access to vehicles and maintenance.

The worst drivers in the country, according to WalletHub.com, are in Montana, Washington and Hawaii while the best drivers are in Indiana, Idaho and Kansas.

Full Report:

With traffic congestion costing the average U.S. driver nearly $800 per year, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2025’s Best & Worst States to Drive In, along with expert commentary, to identify where people can save the most money while staying as safe as possible on the road.

WalletHub compared the 50 states across 31 key metrics. The data set ranges from average gas prices to rush-hour traffic congestion to road quality.

Driving in Missouri (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

Overall rank for Missouri: 41 st

25 th – Share of Rush-Hour Traffic Congestion

– Share of Rush-Hour Traffic Congestion 39 th – Traffic Fatality Rate

– Traffic Fatality Rate 45 th – Car Theft Rate

– Car Theft Rate 15 th – Auto-Repair Shops per Capita

– Auto-Repair Shops per Capita 40th – Road Quality

For the full report, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-states-to-drive-in/43012